Will you get into Bethel University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bethel.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bethel’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Bethel Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bethel.
For a more detailed breakdown of Bethel University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|902.5
|Average ACT
|19.5
|Average GPA
|2.93
Is your high school GPA good enough for Bethel?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bethel is 2.93 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Bethel is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Bethel with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University
-
Will I get into Bethel with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University
-
Will I get into Bethel with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University
-
Will I get into Bethel with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University
-
Will I get into Bethel with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University
-
Will I get into Bethel with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University
-
Will I get into Bethel with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University
-
Will I get into Bethel with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University