Will you get into Bethel University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bethel.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bethel’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bethel Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bethel.

For a more detailed breakdown of Bethel University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 902.5 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 2.93

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bethel?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bethel is 2.93 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Bethel is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.