Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)

Will you enjoy Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) as a transfer student?

Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to BGSU. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to BGSU.

Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the BGSU CampusReel At BGSU, 4.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU), click here

Can you transfer into Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for BGSU? BGSU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, BGSU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. BGSU requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down BGSU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline May 15 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, BGSU received 1751 transfer applicants. The school accepted 984 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for BGSU is 56.2%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into BGSU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 984 accepted transfer students, 581 students enrolled - that means the yield was 59.04%. BGSU accepts 57 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) Watch Now

What are the Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) transfer GPA requirements? BGSU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, BGSU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for BGSU BGSU has noted the additional policies: Transfer students must demonstrate competence in English/writing, mathematics and reading before advancing to sophomore and junior standings..

Will you enjoy transferring to BGSU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to BGSU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Bowling Green... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at BGSU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to BGSU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into BGSU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the BGSU website for more info.

BGSU accepts 56.2% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into BGSU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of BGSU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 450 580 515 SAT Reading 450 570 510 2018 Total SAT Score 900 1150 1025 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 - 18 ACT Reading 18 24 21 2018 Total ACT Score 36 24 30 Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)’s average SAT score is 1025. To be a competitive applicant for Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College

What are the possible risks of transferring Read Here