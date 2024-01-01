Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to BGSU. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to BGSU.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At BGSU, 4.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU), click here
Can you transfer into Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
What are the transfer requirements for BGSU?
BGSU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Recommended of Some
|Interview
|Recommended of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of Some
In addition to the above requirements, BGSU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
BGSU requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down BGSU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|July 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|May 15
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to BGSU on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, BGSU received 1751 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 984 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for BGSU is 56.2%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into BGSU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 984 accepted transfer students, 581 students enrolled - that means the yield was 59.04%.
BGSU accepts 57 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
What are the Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) transfer GPA requirements?
BGSU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, BGSU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.
Additional Transfer Info for BGSU
BGSU has noted the additional policies: Transfer students must demonstrate competence in English/writing, mathematics and reading before advancing to sophomore and junior standings..
Will you enjoy transferring to BGSU?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to BGSU.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Bowling Green...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at BGSU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to BGSU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into BGSU
BGSU accepts 56.2% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into BGSU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of BGSU students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|450
|580
|515
|SAT Reading
|450
|570
|510
|2018 Total SAT Score
|900
|1150
|1025
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|18
|-
|18
|ACT Reading
|18
|24
|21
|2018 Total ACT Score
|36
|24
|30
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)’s average SAT score is 1025. To be a competitive applicant for Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
