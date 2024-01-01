Will you get into Bryant University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bryant University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bryant University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bryant University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bryant University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bryant University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bryant University is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

You can calculate your high school a GPA here.

This is a solid GPA, and Bryant University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.