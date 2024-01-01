Will you get into Bucknell University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into bucknell.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for bucknell’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
bucknell Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into bucknell.
For a more detailed breakdown of Bucknell University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1300.0
|Average ACT
|30.0
|Average GPA
|3.56
Is your high school GPA good enough for bucknell?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at bucknell is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and bucknell is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into bucknell with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Bucknell University
-
Will I get into bucknell with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Bucknell University
-
Will I get into bucknell with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Bucknell University
-
Will I get into bucknell with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Bucknell University
-
Will I get into bucknell with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Bucknell University
-
Will I get into bucknell with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Bucknell University
-
Will I get into bucknell with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Bucknell University
-
Will I get into bucknell with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Bucknell University