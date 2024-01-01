Will you get into Colgate University ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Colgate.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Colgate’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Colgate Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Colgate.

School Average Average SAT 1350.0 Average ACT 31.5 Average GPA 3.72

Is your high school GPA good enough for Colgate?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Colgate is 3.72 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Colgate is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.