Will you get into Buena Vista University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Buena Vista University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Buena Vista University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Buena Vista University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Buena Vista University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Buena Vista University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Buena Vista University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Buena Vista University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Buena Vista University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.