California Institute of the Arts Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into California Institute of the Arts.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for California Institute of the Arts?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at California Institute of the Arts is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and California Institute of the Arts is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.