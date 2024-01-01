Will you get accepted?

California Institute of the Arts Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to California Institute of the Arts. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to California Institute of the Arts.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At California Institute of the Arts, 10.79% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for California Institute of the Arts, click here

What are the transfer requirements for California Institute of the Arts? California Institute of the Arts requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, California Institute of the Arts also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. California Institute of the Arts does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.

What are California Institute of the Arts’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down California Institute of the Arts transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is California Institute of the Arts’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, California Institute of the Arts received 695 transfer applicants. The school accepted 179 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for California Institute of the Arts is 25.76%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into California Institute of the Arts. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the California Institute of the Arts transfer GPA requirements? California Institute of the Arts requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for California Institute of the Arts California Institute of the Arts has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to California Institute of the Arts? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to California Institute of the Arts. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Valencia... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at California Institute of the Arts is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to California Institute of the Arts then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into California Institute of the Arts Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the California Institute of the Arts website for more info.

California Institute of the Arts accepts 25.76% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into California Institute of the Arts, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.34 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of California Institute of the Arts students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 660 580 SAT Reading 510 650 580 2018 Total SAT Score 1010 1310 1160 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math - - - ACT Reading - - - 2018 Total ACT Score - - - California Institute of the Arts’s average SAT score is 1160. To be a competitive applicant for California Institute of the Arts your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

