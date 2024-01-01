California Institute of the Arts Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
At California Institute of the Arts, 10.79% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for California Institute of the Arts, click here
Can you transfer into California Institute of the Arts
What are the transfer requirements for California Institute of the Arts?
California Institute of the Arts requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Required of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, California Institute of the Arts also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
California Institute of the Arts does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.
What are California Institute of the Arts’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down California Institute of the Arts transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
When are decision dates for California Institute of the Arts transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to California Institute of the Arts on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|March 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is California Institute of the Arts’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, California Institute of the Arts received 695 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 179 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for California Institute of the Arts is 25.76%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into California Institute of the Arts. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 179 accepted transfer students, 112 students enrolled - that means the yield was 62.57%.
California Institute of the Arts accepts 26 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the California Institute of the Arts transfer GPA requirements?
California Institute of the Arts requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
Additional Transfer Info for California Institute of the Arts
California Institute of the Arts has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into California Institute of the Arts
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
California Institute of the Arts website
for more info.
California Institute of the Arts accepts 25.76% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into California Institute of the Arts, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.34 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of California Institute of the Arts students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|500
|660
|580
|SAT Reading
|510
|650
|580
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1010
|1310
|1160
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|-
|-
|-
|ACT Reading
|-
|-
|-
|2018 Total ACT Score
|-
|-
|-
California Institute of the Arts’s average SAT score is 1160. To be a competitive applicant for California Institute of the Arts your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
