Will you get into Providence College (PC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Providence College (PC).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Providence College (PC)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Providence College (PC) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Providence College (PC).

For a more detailed breakdown of Providence College (PC) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for Providence College (PC)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Providence College (PC) is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Providence College (PC) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.