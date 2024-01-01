Will you get into Claflin University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Claflin University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Claflin University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Claflin University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Claflin University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Claflin University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 805.0 Average ACT 17.0 Average GPA 3.13

Is your high school GPA good enough for Claflin University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Claflin University is 3.13 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Claflin University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.