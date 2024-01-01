Will you get into Clarion University of Pennsylvania?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Clarion University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Clarion University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Clarion University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Clarion University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Clarion University of Pennsylvania admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 935.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Clarion University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Clarion University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Clarion University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.