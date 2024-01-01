Will you get into Pace University-New York (PU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pace University-New York (PU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pace University-New York (PU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Pace University-New York (PU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pace University-New York (PU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Pace University-New York (PU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1050.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for Pace University-New York (PU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pace University-New York (PU) is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Pace University-New York (PU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Pace University-New York (PU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Pace University-New York (PU)
-
Will I get into Pace University-New York (PU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Pace University-New York (PU)
-
Will I get into Pace University-New York (PU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Pace University-New York (PU)
-
Will I get into Pace University-New York (PU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Pace University-New York (PU)
-
Will I get into Pace University-New York (PU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Pace University-New York (PU)
-
Will I get into Pace University-New York (PU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Pace University-New York (PU)
-
Will I get into Pace University-New York (PU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Pace University-New York (PU)
-
Will I get into Pace University-New York (PU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Pace University-New York (PU)