Pace University-New York (PU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pace University-New York (PU).

School Average Average SAT 1050.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Pace University-New York (PU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pace University-New York (PU) is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Pace University-New York (PU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.