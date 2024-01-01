Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Will you enjoy Clarion University of Pennsylvania as a transfer student?

Clarion University of Pennsylvania Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Clarion University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Clarion University.

Clarion University of Pennsylvania chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Clarion University, 16.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Clarion University of Pennsylvania, click here

Can you transfer into Clarion University of Pennsylvania Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Clarion University? Clarion University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Clarion University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Clarion University requires a minimum of 6 credits.

What are Clarion University of Pennsylvania’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Clarion University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Clarion University of Pennsylvania’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Clarion University received 540 transfer applicants. The school accepted 522 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Clarion University is 96.67%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Clarion University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Clarion University of Pennsylvania chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 522 accepted transfer students, 299 students enrolled - that means the yield was 57.28%. Clarion University accepts 97 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Clarion University of Pennsylvania transfer GPA requirements? Clarion University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Clarion University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.75.

Additional Transfer Info for Clarion University Clarion University has noted the additional policies: Minimum 2.5 GPA required for business program applicants; 3.0 for nursing and education program applicants..

Will you enjoy transferring to Clarion University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Clarion University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Clarion... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Clarion University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Clarion University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Clarion University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Clarion University website for more info.

Clarion University accepts 96.67% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Clarion University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Clarion University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 420 520 470 SAT Reading 420 520 470 2018 Total SAT Score 840 1040 940 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 23 20 ACT Reading 16 22 19 2018 Total ACT Score 33 45 39 Clarion University of Pennsylvania’s average SAT score is 940. To be a competitive applicant for Clarion University of Pennsylvania your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Clarion University of Pennsylvania chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College