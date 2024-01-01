Will you get into Clark University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Clark University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Clark University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Clark University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.67

Is your high school GPA good enough for Clark University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Clark University is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Clark University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.