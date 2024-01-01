Will you get into Clark University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Clark University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Clark University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Clark University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Clark University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Clark University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.67
Is your high school GPA good enough for Clark University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Clark University is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Clark University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Clark University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Clark University
Will I get into Clark University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Clark University
Will I get into Clark University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Clark University
Will I get into Clark University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Clark University
Will I get into Clark University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Clark University
Will I get into Clark University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Clark University
Will I get into Clark University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Clark University
Will I get into Clark University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Clark University