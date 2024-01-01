Will you get into Emerson College ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Emerson College .

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Emerson College ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Emerson College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Emerson College .

For a more detailed breakdown of Emerson College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1205.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.73

Is your high school GPA good enough for Emerson College ?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Emerson College is 3.73 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Emerson College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.