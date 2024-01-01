Will you get into Hampshire College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hampshire College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hampshire College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Hampshire College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hampshire College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Hampshire College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.71

Is your high school GPA good enough for Hampshire College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hampshire College is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Hampshire College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.