Will you get into Cleveland State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cleveland State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cleveland State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Cleveland State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cleveland State University.

School Average Average SAT 1020.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for Cleveland State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cleveland State University is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Cleveland State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.