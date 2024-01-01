Will you get accepted?

Coe College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Coe College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Coe College.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Coe College CampusReel At Coe College, 12.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Coe College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Coe College? Coe College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Coe College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Coe College requires a minimum of 64 credits.

What are Coe College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Coe College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Coe College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Coe College received 178 transfer applicants. The school accepted 99 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Coe College is 55.62%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Coe College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Coe College transfer GPA requirements? Coe College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Coe College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Coe College Coe College has noted the additional policies: Must be in good academic and social standing at previous institution..

Will you enjoy transferring to Coe College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Coe College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Cedar Rapids... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Coe College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Coe College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Coe College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Coe College website for more info.

Coe College accepts 55.62% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Coe College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.64 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.79. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Coe College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 650 580 SAT Reading 510 620 565 2018 Total SAT Score 1020 1270 1145 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 27 24 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 42 55 48 Coe College’s average SAT score is 1145. To be a competitive applicant for Coe College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

