Will you get into College of Charleston?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into College of Charleston.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for College of Charleston’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

College of Charleston Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into College of Charleston.

School Average Average SAT 1120.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.9

Is your high school GPA good enough for College of Charleston?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at College of Charleston is 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and College of Charleston is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.