Will you get into University of Louisville?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Louisville.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Louisville’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Louisville Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Louisville.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Louisville admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1120.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.62
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Louisville?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Louisville is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Louisville is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of Louisville with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at University of Louisville
-
Will I get into University of Louisville with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at University of Louisville
-
Will I get into University of Louisville with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at University of Louisville
-
Will I get into University of Louisville with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at University of Louisville
-
Will I get into University of Louisville with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Louisville
-
Will I get into University of Louisville with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at University of Louisville
-
Will I get into University of Louisville with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at University of Louisville
-
Will I get into University of Louisville with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Louisville