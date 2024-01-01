Will you get into College of Our Lady of the Elms?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Elms College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Elms College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Elms College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Elms College.

For a more detailed breakdown of College of Our Lady of the Elms admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 970.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.29

Is your high school GPA good enough for Elms College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Elms College is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Elms College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.