Will you get into College of Our Lady of the Elms?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Elms College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Elms College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Elms College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Elms College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|970.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.29
Is your high school GPA good enough for Elms College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Elms College is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Elms College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Elms College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at College of Our Lady of the Elms
Will I get into Elms College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at College of Our Lady of the Elms
Will I get into Elms College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at College of Our Lady of the Elms
Will I get into Elms College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at College of Our Lady of the Elms
Will I get into Elms College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at College of Our Lady of the Elms
Will I get into Elms College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at College of Our Lady of the Elms
Will I get into Elms College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at College of Our Lady of the Elms
Will I get into Elms College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at College of Our Lady of the Elms