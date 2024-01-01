Will you get into College of Saint Benedict?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Saint Benedict.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint Benedict’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Saint Benedict Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Benedict.

For a more detailed breakdown of College of Saint Benedict admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1050.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.67

Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Benedict?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Benedict is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Saint Benedict is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.