Will you get into College of Saint Benedict?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Saint Benedict.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint Benedict’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Saint Benedict Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Benedict.
For a more detailed breakdown of College of Saint Benedict admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1050.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.67
Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Benedict?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Benedict is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Saint Benedict is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Saint Benedict with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Benedict
Will I get into Saint Benedict with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Benedict
Will I get into Saint Benedict with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Benedict
Will I get into Saint Benedict with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Benedict
Will I get into Saint Benedict with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Benedict
Will I get into Saint Benedict with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Benedict
Will I get into Saint Benedict with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Benedict
Will I get into Saint Benedict with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Benedict