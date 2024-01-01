Will you get into College of Saint Mary?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into College of Saint Mary.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for College of Saint Mary’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
College of Saint Mary Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into College of Saint Mary.
For a more detailed breakdown of College of Saint Mary admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for College of Saint Mary?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at College of Saint Mary is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and College of Saint Mary is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into College of Saint Mary with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into College of Saint Mary with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into College of Saint Mary with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into College of Saint Mary with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into College of Saint Mary with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into College of Saint Mary with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into College of Saint Mary with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into College of Saint Mary with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at College of Saint Mary