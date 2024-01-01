College of William and Mary Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to William & Mary. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to William & Mary.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At William & Mary, 10.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into College of William and Mary
What are the transfer requirements for William & Mary?
William & Mary requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, William & Mary also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
William & Mary requires a minimum of 60 credits.
What are College of William and Mary’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down William & Mary transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|March 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|November 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for College of William and Mary transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to William & Mary on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|May 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|early December
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is College of William and Mary’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, William & Mary received 832 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 431 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for William & Mary is 51.8%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into William & Mary. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 431 accepted transfer students, 175 students enrolled - that means the yield was 40.6%.
William & Mary accepts 52 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of College of William and Mary
What are the College of William and Mary transfer GPA requirements?
William & Mary requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, William & Mary requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for William & Mary
William & Mary has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with Richard Bland Coll and Virginia community colleges..
Will you enjoy transferring to William & Mary?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to William & Mary.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Williamsburg...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at William & Mary is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to William & Mary then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into William & Mary
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
William & Mary website
for more info.
William & Mary accepts 51.8% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into William & Mary, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.24 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.41. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of William & Mary students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|620
|740
|680
|SAT Reading
|630
|730
|680
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1250
|1470
|1360
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|27
|32
|29
|ACT Reading
|28
|34
|31
|2018 Total ACT Score
|55
|66
|60
College of William and Mary’s average SAT score is 1360. To be a competitive applicant for College of William and Mary your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
