Final Verdict: How to transfer into College of William and Mary

Will you enjoy College of William and Mary as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for College of William and Mary

College of William and Mary Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to William & Mary. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to William & Mary.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the William & Mary CampusReel At William & Mary, 10.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for College of William and Mary, click here

What are the transfer requirements for William & Mary? William & Mary requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, William & Mary also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. William & Mary requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are College of William and Mary’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down William & Mary transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is College of William and Mary’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, William & Mary received 832 transfer applicants. The school accepted 431 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for William & Mary is 51.8%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into William & Mary. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the College of William and Mary transfer GPA requirements? William & Mary requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, William & Mary requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for William & Mary William & Mary has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with Richard Bland Coll and Virginia community colleges..

Will you enjoy transferring to William & Mary? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to William & Mary. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Williamsburg... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at William & Mary is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to William & Mary then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into William & Mary Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the William & Mary website for more info.

William & Mary accepts 51.8% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into William & Mary, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.24 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.41. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of William & Mary students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 620 740 680 SAT Reading 630 730 680 2018 Total SAT Score 1250 1470 1360 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 27 32 29 ACT Reading 28 34 31 2018 Total ACT Score 55 66 60 College of William and Mary’s average SAT score is 1360. To be a competitive applicant for College of William and Mary your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

What are the possible risks of transferring Read Here