Will you get into Colorado Mesa University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Colorado Mesa.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Colorado Mesa’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Colorado Mesa Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Colorado Mesa.
For a more detailed breakdown of Colorado Mesa University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|970.0
|Average ACT
|20.0
|Average GPA
|3.16
Is your high school GPA good enough for Colorado Mesa?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Colorado Mesa is 3.16 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Colorado Mesa is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Colorado Mesa with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Colorado Mesa University
-
Will I get into Colorado Mesa with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Colorado Mesa University
-
Will I get into Colorado Mesa with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Colorado Mesa University
-
Will I get into Colorado Mesa with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Colorado Mesa University
-
Will I get into Colorado Mesa with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Colorado Mesa University
-
Will I get into Colorado Mesa with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Colorado Mesa University
-
Will I get into Colorado Mesa with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Colorado Mesa University
-
Will I get into Colorado Mesa with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Colorado Mesa University