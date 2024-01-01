Will you get into Colorado Mesa University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Colorado Mesa.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Colorado Mesa’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Colorado Mesa Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Colorado Mesa.

For a more detailed breakdown of Colorado Mesa University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 970.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.16

Is your high school GPA good enough for Colorado Mesa?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Colorado Mesa is 3.16 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Colorado Mesa is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.