Colorado Mesa University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Colorado Mesa. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Colorado Mesa.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Colorado Mesa, 21.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Colorado Mesa University
What are the transfer requirements for Colorado Mesa?
Colorado Mesa requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of Some
In addition to the above requirements, Colorado Mesa also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Colorado Mesa requires a minimum of 13 credits.
What are Colorado Mesa University’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Colorado Mesa transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Colorado Mesa University transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Colorado Mesa on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Colorado Mesa University’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Colorado Mesa received 1184 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 835 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Colorado Mesa is 70.52%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Colorado Mesa. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 835 accepted transfer students, 470 students enrolled - that means the yield was 56.29%.
Colorado Mesa accepts 71 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Colorado Mesa University transfer GPA requirements?
Colorado Mesa requires a minimum college GPA of 2.4 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Colorado Mesa requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.4.
Additional Transfer Info for Colorado Mesa
Colorado Mesa has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to Colorado Mesa?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Colorado Mesa.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Grand Junction...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Colorado Mesa is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Colorado Mesa
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Colorado Mesa website
for more info.
Colorado Mesa accepts 70.52% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Colorado Mesa, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.16 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.29. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Colorado Mesa students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|435
|550
|492
|SAT Reading
|435
|540
|487
|2018 Total SAT Score
|870
|1090
|980
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|17
|25
|21
|ACT Reading
|16
|23
|19
|2018 Total ACT Score
|33
|48
|40
Colorado Mesa University’s average SAT score is 980. To be a competitive applicant for Colorado Mesa University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring