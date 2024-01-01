Will you get into Colorado State University-Fort Collins?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Colorado State University-Fort Collins.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Colorado State University-Fort Collins’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Colorado State University-Fort Collins Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Colorado State University-Fort Collins.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1145.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.64
Is your high school GPA good enough for Colorado State University-Fort Collins?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Colorado State University-Fort Collins is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Colorado State University-Fort Collins is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Colorado State University-Fort Collins with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Colorado State University-Fort Collins
-
Will I get into Colorado State University-Fort Collins with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Colorado State University-Fort Collins
-
Will I get into Colorado State University-Fort Collins with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Colorado State University-Fort Collins
-
Will I get into Colorado State University-Fort Collins with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Colorado State University-Fort Collins
-
Will I get into Colorado State University-Fort Collins with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Colorado State University-Fort Collins
-
Will I get into Colorado State University-Fort Collins with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Colorado State University-Fort Collins
-
Will I get into Colorado State University-Fort Collins with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Colorado State University-Fort Collins
-
Will I get into Colorado State University-Fort Collins with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Colorado State University-Fort Collins