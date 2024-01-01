Will you get into Colorado State University-Fort Collins?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Colorado State University-Fort Collins.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Colorado State University-Fort Collins’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Colorado State University-Fort Collins Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Colorado State University-Fort Collins.

School Average Average SAT 1145.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.64

Is your high school GPA good enough for Colorado State University-Fort Collins?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Colorado State University-Fort Collins is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Colorado State University-Fort Collins is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.