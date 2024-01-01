Will you get accepted?

Colorado State University-Fort Collins Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Colorado State University-Fort Collins. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Colorado State University-Fort Collins.

Colorado State University-Fort Collins chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Colorado State University-Fort Collins, 25.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Colorado State University-Fort Collins, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Colorado State University-Fort Collins? Colorado State University-Fort Collins requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Colorado State University-Fort Collins also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Colorado State University-Fort Collins requires a minimum of 1 credits.

What are Colorado State University-Fort Collins’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Colorado State University-Fort Collins transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline May 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Colorado State University-Fort Collins’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Colorado State University-Fort Collins received 4731 transfer applicants. The school accepted 3020 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Colorado State University-Fort Collins is 63.83%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Colorado State University-Fort Collins. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Colorado State University-Fort Collins transfer GPA requirements? Colorado State University-Fort Collins requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Colorado State University-Fort Collins requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Colorado State University-Fort Collins Colorado State University-Fort Collins has noted the additional policies: Tell us about experiences you have had that have set you apart from your peers, that have impacted you, that have helped you set personal goals -- and how that experience has prepared you for success at Colorado State..

Will you enjoy transferring to Colorado State University-Fort Collins? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Colorado State University-Fort Collins. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Fort Collins... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Colorado State University-Fort Collins is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Colorado State University-Fort Collins then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Colorado State University-Fort Collins Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Colorado State University-Fort Collins website for more info.

Colorado State University-Fort Collins accepts 63.83% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Colorado State University-Fort Collins, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.64 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.79. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Colorado State University-Fort Collins students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 630 570 SAT Reading 510 620 565 2018 Total SAT Score 1020 1250 1135 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 29 25 ACT Reading 22 28 25 2018 Total ACT Score 44 57 50 Colorado State University-Fort Collins’s average SAT score is 1135. To be a competitive applicant for Colorado State University-Fort Collins your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

