Will you get into Columbia International University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Columbia International University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Columbia International University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Columbia International University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Columbia International University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Columbia International University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1030.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.48
Is your high school GPA good enough for Columbia International University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Columbia International University is 3.48 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Columbia International University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
