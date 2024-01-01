Will you get into Concordia University-Chicago?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Concordia University Chicago.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Concordia University Chicago’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Concordia University Chicago Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Concordia University Chicago.

For a more detailed breakdown of Concordia University-Chicago admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for Concordia University Chicago?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Concordia University Chicago is 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Concordia University Chicago is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.