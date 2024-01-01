Will you get into Cornell College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cornell College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cornell College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Cornell College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cornell College.

School Average Average SAT 1155.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for Cornell College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cornell College is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Cornell College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.