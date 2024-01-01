Will you get into Cornell College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cornell College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cornell College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Cornell College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cornell College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Cornell College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1155.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.45
Is your high school GPA good enough for Cornell College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cornell College is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Cornell College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Cornell College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Cornell College
-
Will I get into Cornell College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Cornell College
-
Will I get into Cornell College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Cornell College
-
Will I get into Cornell College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Cornell College
-
Will I get into Cornell College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Cornell College
-
Will I get into Cornell College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Cornell College
-
Will I get into Cornell College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Cornell College
-
Will I get into Cornell College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Cornell College