Baruch Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Baruch.

School Average Average SAT 1230.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Baruch?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Baruch is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Baruch does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.