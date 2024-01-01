Will you get into SUNY at Binghamton ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Binghamton University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Binghamton University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Binghamton University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Binghamton University.
For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY at Binghamton admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1306.5
|Average ACT
|29.0
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for Binghamton University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Binghamton University is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Binghamton University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Binghamton University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Binghamton
-
Will I get into Binghamton University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Binghamton
-
Will I get into Binghamton University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Binghamton
-
Will I get into Binghamton University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Binghamton
-
Will I get into Binghamton University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Binghamton
-
Will I get into Binghamton University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Binghamton
-
Will I get into Binghamton University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Binghamton
-
Will I get into Binghamton University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at SUNY at Binghamton