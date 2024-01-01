Will you get into SUNY at Binghamton ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Binghamton University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Binghamton University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Binghamton University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Binghamton University.

For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY at Binghamton admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1306.5 Average ACT 29.0 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for Binghamton University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Binghamton University is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Binghamton University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.