Will you get into George Washington University (GWU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into GW.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for GW’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

GW Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into GW.

For a more detailed breakdown of George Washington University (GWU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1290.0 Average ACT 29.0 Average GPA 3.85

Is your high school GPA good enough for GW?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at GW is 3.85 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and GW is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.