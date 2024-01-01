Will you get into George Washington University (GWU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into GW.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for GW’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
GW Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into GW.
For a more detailed breakdown of George Washington University (GWU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1290.0
|Average ACT
|29.0
|Average GPA
|3.85
Is your high school GPA good enough for GW?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at GW is 3.85 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and GW is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into GW with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at George Washington University (GWU)
Will I get into GW with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at George Washington University (GWU)
Will I get into GW with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at George Washington University (GWU)
Will I get into GW with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at George Washington University (GWU)
Will I get into GW with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at George Washington University (GWU)
Will I get into GW with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at George Washington University (GWU)
Will I get into GW with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at George Washington University (GWU)
Will I get into GW with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at George Washington University (GWU)