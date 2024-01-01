Will you get into CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into John Jay.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for John Jay’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

John Jay Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into John Jay.

For a more detailed breakdown of CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 975.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.95

Is your high school GPA good enough for John Jay?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at John Jay is 2.95 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. John Jay is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.