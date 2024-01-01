Will you get accepted?

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to John Jay.

Need chances at another college? I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At John Jay, 49.85% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, click here

What are the transfer requirements for John Jay? John Jay requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, John Jay also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. John Jay requires a minimum of 120 credits.

What are CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down John Jay transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, John Jay received 19567 transfer applicants. The school accepted 9755 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for John Jay is 49.85%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into John Jay. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice transfer GPA requirements? John Jay requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, John Jay requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Will you enjoy transferring to John Jay? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to John Jay. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to New York... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at John Jay is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to John Jay then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into John Jay Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the John Jay website for more info.

John Jay accepts 49.85% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into John Jay, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.95 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.07. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of John Jay students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 450 540 495 SAT Reading 440 530 485 2018 Total SAT Score 890 1070 980 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice’s average SAT score is 980. To be a competitive applicant for CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

