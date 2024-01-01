Will you get into Daemen College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Daemen College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Daemen College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Daemen College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Daemen College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Daemen College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.63
Is your high school GPA good enough for Daemen College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Daemen College is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Daemen College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Daemen College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Daemen College
-
Will I get into Daemen College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Daemen College
-
Will I get into Daemen College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Daemen College
-
Will I get into Daemen College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Daemen College
-
Will I get into Daemen College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Daemen College
-
Will I get into Daemen College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Daemen College
-
Will I get into Daemen College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Daemen College
-
Will I get into Daemen College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Daemen College