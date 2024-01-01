Will you get into Doane University-Arts & Sciences?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Doane University-Arts & Sciences.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Doane University-Arts & Sciences’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Doane University-Arts & Sciences Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Doane University-Arts & Sciences.
For a more detailed breakdown of Doane University-Arts & Sciences admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|975.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.5
Is your high school GPA good enough for Doane University-Arts & Sciences?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Doane University-Arts & Sciences is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Doane University-Arts & Sciences is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Doane University-Arts & Sciences with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Doane University-Arts & Sciences
Will I get into Doane University-Arts & Sciences with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Doane University-Arts & Sciences
Will I get into Doane University-Arts & Sciences with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Doane University-Arts & Sciences
Will I get into Doane University-Arts & Sciences with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Doane University-Arts & Sciences
Will I get into Doane University-Arts & Sciences with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Doane University-Arts & Sciences
Will I get into Doane University-Arts & Sciences with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Doane University-Arts & Sciences
Will I get into Doane University-Arts & Sciences with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Doane University-Arts & Sciences
Will I get into Doane University-Arts & Sciences with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Doane University-Arts & Sciences