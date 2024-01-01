Will you get into Eastern Nazarene College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Eastern Nazarene College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Eastern Nazarene College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Eastern Nazarene College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Eastern Nazarene College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Eastern Nazarene College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|975.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for Eastern Nazarene College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Eastern Nazarene College is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Eastern Nazarene College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
