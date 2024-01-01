Will you get into Eastern University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Eastern University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Eastern University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Eastern University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Eastern University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Eastern University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1025.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for Eastern University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Eastern University is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Eastern University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.