Muhlenberg College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Muhlenberg College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.34
Is your high school GPA good enough for Muhlenberg College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Muhlenberg College is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.
This is a solid GPA, and Muhlenberg College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Muhlenberg College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Muhlenberg College
-
Will I get into Muhlenberg College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Muhlenberg College
-
Will I get into Muhlenberg College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Muhlenberg College
-
Will I get into Muhlenberg College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Muhlenberg College
-
Will I get into Muhlenberg College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Muhlenberg College
-
Will I get into Muhlenberg College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Muhlenberg College
-
Will I get into Muhlenberg College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Muhlenberg College
-
Will I get into Muhlenberg College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Muhlenberg College