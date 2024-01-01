Will you get into Muhlenberg College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Muhlenberg College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Muhlenberg College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Muhlenberg College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Muhlenberg College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Muhlenberg College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for Muhlenberg College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Muhlenberg College is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Muhlenberg College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.