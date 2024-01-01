Will you get into Eastern Washington University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for EWU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

EWU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into EWU.

School Average Average SAT 970.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.21

Is your high school GPA good enough for EWU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at EWU is 3.21 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. EWU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.