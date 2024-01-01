Will you get accepted?

Eastern Washington University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to EWU. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to EWU.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At EWU, 8.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Eastern Washington University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for EWU? EWU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, EWU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. EWU requires a minimum of 40 credits.

What are Eastern Washington University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down EWU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Eastern Washington University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, EWU received 2655 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2019 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for EWU is 76.05%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into EWU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Eastern Washington University transfer GPA requirements? EWU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, EWU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for EWU EWU has noted the additional policies: Direct transfer agreements with Flathead Valley Comm Coll, North Idaho Coll, Oregon Comm Coll, and Washington community colleges..

Will you enjoy transferring to EWU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to EWU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Cheney... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at EWU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to EWU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into EWU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the EWU website for more info.

EWU accepts 76.05% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into EWU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.21 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.34. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of EWU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 540 485 SAT Reading 420 540 480 2018 Total SAT Score 850 1080 965 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 23 19 ACT Reading 15 22 18 2018 Total ACT Score 31 45 38 Eastern Washington University’s average SAT score is 965. To be a competitive applicant for Eastern Washington University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

