Will you get into Elmhurst College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Elmhurst College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Elmhurst College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Elmhurst College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Elmhurst College.

School Average Average SAT 1087.5 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for Elmhurst College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Elmhurst College is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Elmhurst College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.