This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Emmanuel College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Emmanuel College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Emmanuel College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Emmanuel College.

School Average Average SAT 930.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.37

Is your high school GPA good enough for Emmanuel College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Emmanuel College is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Emmanuel College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.