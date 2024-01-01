Will you get into Evangel University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Evangel University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Evangel University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Evangel University.

School Average Average SAT 1035.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.31

Is your high school GPA good enough for Evangel University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Evangel University is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Evangel University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.