Will you get into Fitchburg State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Fitchburg State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Fitchburg State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Fitchburg State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Fitchburg State.

For a more detailed breakdown of Fitchburg State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.04

Is your high school GPA good enough for Fitchburg State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Fitchburg State is 3.04 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Fitchburg State is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.