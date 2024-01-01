Will you get into Fort Valley State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Fort Valley State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Fort Valley State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Fort Valley State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Fort Valley State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Fort Valley State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|860.0
|Average ACT
|18.0
|Average GPA
|2.8
Is your high school GPA good enough for Fort Valley State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Fort Valley State University is 2.8 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Fort Valley State University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Fort Valley State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 88% chance of getting accepted at Fort Valley State University
-
Will I get into Fort Valley State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Fort Valley State University
-
Will I get into Fort Valley State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Fort Valley State University
-
Will I get into Fort Valley State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Fort Valley State University
-
Will I get into Fort Valley State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 87% chance of getting accepted at Fort Valley State University
-
Will I get into Fort Valley State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Fort Valley State University
-
Will I get into Fort Valley State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Fort Valley State University
-
Will I get into Fort Valley State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Fort Valley State University