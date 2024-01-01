Will you get into Fort Valley State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Fort Valley State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Fort Valley State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Fort Valley State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Fort Valley State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Fort Valley State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 860.0 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 2.8

Is your high school GPA good enough for Fort Valley State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Fort Valley State University is 2.8 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Fort Valley State University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.