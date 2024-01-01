Will you get accepted?

Fort Valley State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Fort Valley State University.

What are the transfer requirements for Fort Valley State University? Fort Valley State University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Fort Valley State University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Fort Valley State University requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Fort Valley State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Fort Valley State University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline April 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Fort Valley State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Fort Valley State University received 244 transfer applicants. The school accepted 168 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Fort Valley State University is 68.85%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Fort Valley State University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Fort Valley State University transfer GPA requirements? Fort Valley State University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Fort Valley State University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Fort Valley State University Fort Valley State University has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Fort Valley State University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Fort Valley State University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Fort Valley... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Fort Valley State University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Fort Valley State University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Fort Valley State University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Fort Valley State University website for more info.

Fort Valley State University accepts 68.85% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Fort Valley State University, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.8 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 2.91. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Fort Valley State University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 390 470 430 SAT Reading 380 470 425 2018 Total SAT Score 770 940 855 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 18 17 ACT Reading 15 20 17 2018 Total ACT Score 31 38 34 Fort Valley State University’s average SAT score is 855. To be a competitive applicant for Fort Valley State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

