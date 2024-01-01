Will you get into Grambling State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into GSU Grambling.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for GSU Grambling’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

GSU Grambling Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into GSU Grambling.

For a more detailed breakdown of Grambling State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 875.0 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 3.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for GSU Grambling?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at GSU Grambling is 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. GSU Grambling is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.